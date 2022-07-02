Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 109,772 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

