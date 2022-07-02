Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 170865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

