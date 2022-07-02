Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

