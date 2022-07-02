Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $20,938.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.