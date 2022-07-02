Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $20,938.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.
RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
