Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £29,600 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($36,314.56).

Adrian Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($72,629.13).

SMDS stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.36) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 271.50 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMDS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.26) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.29) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.09).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

