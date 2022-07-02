Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $35,889.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,152.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $15,269.52.

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 458 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $16,552.12.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 848.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 104,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

