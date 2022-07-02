Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $472,193.88 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76.

On Monday, May 9th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 75 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $6,477.75.

XYL opened at $78.75 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

