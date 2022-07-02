Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.