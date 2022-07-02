Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 592 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 59,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $310.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

