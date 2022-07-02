Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

ADI stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

