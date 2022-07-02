Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

