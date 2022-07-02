Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

