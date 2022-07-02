Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Tivity Health comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,577 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 213,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 665,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.