Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,410 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.