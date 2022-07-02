Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,251,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Chimera Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.