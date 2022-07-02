Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 83.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

