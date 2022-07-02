Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

