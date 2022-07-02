Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 38,570 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.