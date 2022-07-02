Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $938,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

