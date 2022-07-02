Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

