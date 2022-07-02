Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,386 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF comprises 15.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF worth $54,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

IBD stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

