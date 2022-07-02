Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 8,360 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

MKTX stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.