Inspire Investing LLC Buys 11,691 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2,770.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,943,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average of $481.35.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.