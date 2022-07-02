Inspire Investing LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2,728.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,391 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

