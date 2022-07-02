Inspire Investing LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

