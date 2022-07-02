Inspire Investing LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.71.

ODFL opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

