Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

