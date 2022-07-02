Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Global Payments stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

