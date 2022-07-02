Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

