Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,229,647 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 449.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

