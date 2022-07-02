Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

