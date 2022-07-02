Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

