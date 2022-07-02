Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

