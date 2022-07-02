InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,400

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,600 ($68.70).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,358 ($53.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,739.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,880.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,789.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.