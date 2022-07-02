Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00027416 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $44.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00161493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00633589 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,772,884 coins and its circulating supply is 241,925,974 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.