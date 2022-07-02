Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.96

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.96 and traded as low as $68.81. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 37,162 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

