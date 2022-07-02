Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 38.8% in June

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

PFM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 38,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,046. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

