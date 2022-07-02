Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 41.2% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 27,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 465.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

