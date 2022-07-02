Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 41.2% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 27,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.