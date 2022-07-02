Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 36,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.