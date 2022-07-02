Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lessened by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.