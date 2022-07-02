Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,406,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

