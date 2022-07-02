iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.