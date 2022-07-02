iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.