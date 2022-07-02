iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 927.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

