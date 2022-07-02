iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 8th

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

