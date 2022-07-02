iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Berkshire Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.

