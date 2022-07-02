iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,572. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

