iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

