iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 21,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

