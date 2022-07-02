iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 21,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $72.20.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
