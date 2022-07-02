iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 45.1% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 525,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

